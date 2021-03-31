Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 24,292 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wabash National by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WNC opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $974.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WNC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

