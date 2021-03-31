Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,849,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 316.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,484,000 after buying an additional 280,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

WYNN stock opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.