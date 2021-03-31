Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

M&T Bank stock opened at $153.87 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

