Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SunPower by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,808 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SunPower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SunPower by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPWR. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

