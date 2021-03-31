Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 36,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in L Brands by 68.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of L Brands by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of L Brands by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 212,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 149,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

