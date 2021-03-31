Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 8,747 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 162.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.09% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after purchasing an additional 145,671 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after acquiring an additional 100,710 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LGND shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGND opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.83. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -150.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

