Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 110,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 36,460 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

