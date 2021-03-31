Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,740 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Shares of FDS opened at $311.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.86 and a 52 week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.01). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

