Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.54 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2,007.2% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,749 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Livent by 8,582.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Livent by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 553,567 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -187.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

