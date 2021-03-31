Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given New GBX 45 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 34 ($0.44) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 30.88 ($0.40).

LON TLW opened at GBX 49.52 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £700.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

