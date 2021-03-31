Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,031 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $129.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

