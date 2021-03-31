Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $174,897,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

SGEN stock opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total value of $5,061,631.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

