Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 7,680 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 185.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

