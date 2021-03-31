Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 18,485 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Match Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Match Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of MTCH opened at $131.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of -199.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

