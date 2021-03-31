Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 3,457 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after buying an additional 442,920 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 487.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after buying an additional 319,246 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after buying an additional 296,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGO stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

