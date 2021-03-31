Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 7,738 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 116.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. PTC’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

