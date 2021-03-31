U Network Market Capitalization Hits $8.67 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, U Network has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $617,517.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000055 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for U Network is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

