Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $53,886,368.88 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total transaction of $53,886,368.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,671,138.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Heilbronn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $308.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.29 and a 1 year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

