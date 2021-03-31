Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Update

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the February 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 158,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,085 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 91,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 290,408 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

