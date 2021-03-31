UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in March

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 7,274,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 298.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. UniCredit has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNCFF shares. Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of UniCredit from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

