Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UN01. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.64 ($32.52).

UN01 stock opened at €31.04 ($36.52) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.68. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €21.14 ($24.87) and a fifty-two week high of €31.94 ($37.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

