United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of UBOH opened at $25.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.84. United Bancshares has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $27.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

