United Bank Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

United Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 0.3% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

