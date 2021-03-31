United Bank Has $967,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

United Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $252.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.78.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

