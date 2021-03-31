United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Sells $233,002.00 in Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UBSI opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after buying an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after buying an additional 100,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

