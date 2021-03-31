United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.