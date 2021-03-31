United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,112,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,199,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after buying an additional 136,278 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,557,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.05.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.