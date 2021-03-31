United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $13.99 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $222.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $133.98 and a 52 week high of $225.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

