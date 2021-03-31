United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $18.99 Million Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368,394 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.38% of Owl Rock Capital worth $18,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 113,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,669 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of ORCC opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

