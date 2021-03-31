United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $20.61 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $20,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after acquiring an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,593,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 369,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAP opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.85. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

