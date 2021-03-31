United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,063.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,073. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

FFIV stock opened at $207.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.57. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $215.91.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

