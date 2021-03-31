United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 116,319 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,319 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $16,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 241,186 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

