United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 15,545 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $20,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SAP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in SAP by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

