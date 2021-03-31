United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 650 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,726,000 after buying an additional 586,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.