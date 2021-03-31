United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) VP James E. Bruno Sells 30,000 Shares

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

