United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Utilities Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale started coverage on United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

