Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 34.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

