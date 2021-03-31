Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.27

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 6416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.28, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. Research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,669,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,788 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,958,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 135,078 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,293 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

