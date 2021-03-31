UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.60 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $14.71 on Monday. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.21 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

