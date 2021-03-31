Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 4.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $110.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Upstart traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $149.20. 21,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,286,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.95.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $642,000.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

