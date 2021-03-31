US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,987 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

VGT stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.83. 2,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,649. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.00 and a one year high of $382.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

