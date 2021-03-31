US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 63,080 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.39. 36,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,287. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

