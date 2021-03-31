US Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

