US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $176.86. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,401. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $189.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

