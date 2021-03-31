US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.77 and a 200 day moving average of $190.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $121.77 and a one year high of $209.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

