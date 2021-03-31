US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 49,393 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.4% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,677. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.83.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

