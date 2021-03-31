USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.00

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $16.79. USA Truck shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 206,564 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on USAK shares. TheStreet raised USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 226,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in USA Truck by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

