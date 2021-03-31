USDX [Lighthouse] Market Capitalization Reaches $2.84 Million (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 55.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $172.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,939.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.33 or 0.00915060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.20 or 0.00370216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001022 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00015187 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001345 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000516 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

