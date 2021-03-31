Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%.

Shares of USIO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,002. Usio has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $153.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Usio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

