Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) Declares GBX 2.90 Dividend

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON VIP opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 201.88.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Oakeshott purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($57,486.28).

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

